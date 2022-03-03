Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

