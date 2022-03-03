Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Cryoport worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precept Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 700.0% during the third quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $174,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $7,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

