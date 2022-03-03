Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYSE AMBP opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

