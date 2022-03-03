Valerie Kay Sells 12,688 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.