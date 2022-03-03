Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

BHC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

