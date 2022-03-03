Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.
BHC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.80.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
