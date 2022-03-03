Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Sells $203,990.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CMI opened at $207.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $227.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

