Paul D. Bell Purchases 12,500 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toast stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

