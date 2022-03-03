Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

