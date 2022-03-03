The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of The Ensign Group worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

