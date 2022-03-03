Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,768 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Glacier Bancorp worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 970,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

