Citigroup Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

