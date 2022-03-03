Credit Suisse AG Takes $211,000 Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.55. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

