Invesco Ltd. Sells 223,403 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of REGENXBIO worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

