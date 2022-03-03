Morgan Stanley Has $23.48 Million Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.38% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82.

