Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Fortress Biotech worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

