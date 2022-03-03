Vonage (NYSE:VG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.
About Vonage (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.