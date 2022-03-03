Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

