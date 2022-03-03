Invesco Ltd. Has $10.52 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Greenbrier Companies worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.