VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 137.5% in February

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

