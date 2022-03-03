VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 137.5% in February

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ CIL opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $46.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.
