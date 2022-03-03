CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.