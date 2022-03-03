Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 177.0%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the January 31st total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BUG stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
