Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 177.0%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the January 31st total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BUG stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000.

