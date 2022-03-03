VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 77.2% in February

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFO opened at $72.46 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.