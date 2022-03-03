Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
Shares of ICVX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.
About Icosavax (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.