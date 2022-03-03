Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ICVX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

