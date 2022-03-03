Invesco Ltd. Sells 56,126 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of MarineMax worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 30.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.47 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

