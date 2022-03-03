Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of M.D.C. worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE:MDC opened at $45.23 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

