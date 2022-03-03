Voya Investment Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

