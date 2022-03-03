Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

