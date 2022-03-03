Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 319.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $955.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

