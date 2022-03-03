Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

