Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several research analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nicolet Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.