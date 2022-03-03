Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.48.

OVV opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

