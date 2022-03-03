Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

