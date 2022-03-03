Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RWAY. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.