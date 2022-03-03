Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

