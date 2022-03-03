Voya Investment Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 144,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $873.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

