Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $366,212.52 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

