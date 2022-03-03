Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTOR. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of MTOR opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Meritor by 2,075.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Meritor by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

