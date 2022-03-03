Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.35 ($95.90).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NEM opened at €80.02 ($89.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.41. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

