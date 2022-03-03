CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will announce $457.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.50 million and the lowest is $448.26 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,009.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 111,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK opened at $46.74 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

