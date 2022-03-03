GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GameStop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $121.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $348.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of -1.60.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

