Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,099 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

