Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

