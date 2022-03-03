Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 660,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Carvana by 9,975.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.62.

CVNA opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

