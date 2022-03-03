Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 289,341 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

