Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.71% of Calavo Growers worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $763.51 million, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

