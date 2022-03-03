Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of LTC Properties worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

