Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
GMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.