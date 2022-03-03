Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.79% of Cooper-Standard worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

