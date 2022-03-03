HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Katapult at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.