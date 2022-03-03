HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

PSQ opened at $12.19 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.