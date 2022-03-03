HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Venator Materials worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 841,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

VNTR stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

